Sustainable Foods chief executive Justin Lemmens with the coveted supreme award. Photo / Captured by Friday

The Electra Business and Innovation Awards supreme winner is Sustainable Foods.

The company, based in Te Roto Drive, Paraparaumu, won an impressive three awards at the gala evening held in the Horowhenua Events Centre on Friday night.

"I was humbled, honoured and very proud on behalf of our team," Sustainable Foods chief executive Justin Lemmens said.

Scooping three awards was "a fantastic result driven by the hard work our team has put in since entering the market in 2018 and moving to Kāpiti in 2021", he said.

"It has been a journey with many challenges along the way so these awards are a wonderful recognition of the dedication and commitment of our team to deliver world-class, innovative plant-based products made right here in New Zealand."

Lemmens and Kyran Rei co-founded Sustainable Foods on four key pillars: Using only natural, healthy ingredients; providing great-tasting, protein-rich, plant-based choices; a commitment to sourcing and producing more sustainably from field-to-plate; being proudly New Zealand-made.

"We believe we have an opportunity to make a real difference for current and future generations," Lemmens said.

"It is possible to both eat well and ensure future generations enjoy our wondrous planet.

"We truly believe we can nourish ourselves while nurturing our planet.

"We see the company as an important New Zealand engine to drive more sustainable food systems through conscious consumption, value-added export and high-value nutrition, with localised sourcing and increased options for farmers.

"We are really pleased to have support and recognition in this critical growth phase.

"For New Zealand to do well, innovation and collaboration is the key here to grow investment and scale.

"These awards provide us with real validation as we focus on scaling our plant, building a world-class team, continuing our product innovation and sustainability focus, with our first export market entry planned for later this year."

The judges were impressed by Sustainable Foods citing it as an "outstanding example of a company with an ambitious, fast-growing strategy".

"It identified a new business opportunity supplying plant-based protein in local and international markets.

"Adopting a world-first innovation in product development, it has shown an admirable strategic approach to leveraging partnerships and external expertise in research, finance, and market development."

Electra Business and Innovation Awards 2022 winners:

Supreme winner: Sustainable Foods

Manufacturing, Production and Processing: Sustainable Foods

Hospitality, Entertainment and Tourism: Kāpiti Island Nature Tours

Professional and Business Services, or Technology: Essence Architectural Design

Not for Profit, Community and Public Services: The Shed Project Kāpiti

Consumer Services: TBI Health

Construction and Trades: Techlam

Retail: Orba Shoes

New/Emerging: Pipi Learning

Small Business: We Love Local

Innovation: Techlam

Sustainability: Sustainable Foods

Top Shop Kāpiti: Relish Cafe and Catering

Top Shop Horowhenua: Unichem Levin Pharmacy

Hall of Fame Kāpiti: John Barrett as well as Wendy Huston

Hall of Fame Horowhenua: Graham and Letitia Montford