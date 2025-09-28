Advertisement
Suspicious minds: Marokopa locals claim police ‘harassment’ in Tom Phillips search

Tom Dillane
The small Waikato township of Marokopa was the focus of continued police searches during the four years Tom Phillips was on the run. He was shot and killed by police and his children recovered on September 8, 2025. New Zealand Herald photograph

Wary support for slain fugitive father Tom Phillips remains in pockets of the remote town of Marokopa, as locals resent what they see as overbearing police tactics during the four-year manhunt, writes Tom Dillane.

Many Marokopa locals harbour more lingering suspicion of police than contempt for Tom Phillips.

