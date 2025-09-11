New video from inside the Tom Phillips’ police cordon show officers recovering bikes as they investigate the fugitive’s secret hideouts.
The Herald’s footage was filmed down a narrow, tree-lined gravel track and is 7km from where Phillips was shot dead by police in an early morning shootout.
Phillips’ quad bikeand motorbike, discovered by police at the first campsite, are seen next to an air compressor and a pile of debris. Police on Friday at 9.38pm, more than 24 hours after being asked questions about the items, clarified the rubbish pictured is not related to the Phillips investigation.
“All material related to the investigation has now been removed from the area,” police said.
White plastic ducting pipe was seen inside one of the containers which extended up into the bush.
Police wouldn’t say whether the new site filmed by the Herald was connected to Phillips or relevant to the ongoing investigations.
Clarification: This story, together with captions on photos and the video, was edited on September 12 after police issued a “clarifying note” to say the rubbish pictured inside the cordon was not related to the Phillips investigation.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.