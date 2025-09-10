Advertisement
Friends who aided fugitive father Tom Phillips could be charged with being accessories after the fact

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police provided pictures of the campsite where Tom Phillips was living at with his children. Photo / NZ Police

Associates who helped fugitive father Tom Phillips evade capture after he committed serious offences could be charged with being accessories and face potential jail time.

That’s the view of retired Auckland law professor Bill Hodge, who told the Herald that deliberately aiding a felon who had committed armed robbery

