Police provided pictures of the campsite where Tom Phillips was living at with his children. Photo / NZ Police
Associates who helped fugitive father Tom Phillips evade capture after he committed serious offences could be charged with being accessories and face potential jail time.
That’s the view of retired Auckland law professor Bill Hodge, who told the Herald that deliberately aiding a felon who had committed armed robberywas “no trivial matter”.
“I don’t think it’s simply obstructing police in their investigation. I think it’s more serious. If you’ve got some knowledge, then you can be what’s called an accessory after the fact.
“They had knowledge that he had committed serious crimes, and they deliberately gave him materials which enabled him to continue to evade capture and responsibility for the felonies that he had committed.
This could include helping to “shelter” or “conceal” them, and providing them with supplies so they could evade authorities while living off-grid deep in the bush.
“That would include such stuff as food, cooking gas, tenting or other material for shelter, lanterns, cell phones or chargers etc. Obviously, if someone let him and the kids sleep in their house or sleep in their hut, that would be assistance.
“Three kids and a man eat a lot of food over four years, and that would be an interesting line to follow.”
Someone convicted of being an accessory after the fact could be jailed for up to five years if the offence they helped someone evade carried a maximum term of more than 10 years, Hodge said.
“So, assuming Tom has committed aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, which are punishable by 14 years, those who aided him to escape arrest are looking at a maximum of five years in jail.”
Earlier today, police said they had found campsites stocked with equipment, including sleeping bags, a tent, gas cooking equipment, food and a quad bike.
Images released by police show soft drink bottles, mugs, tarpaulins, spare tyres and Jack Daniel’s whiskey.
“It’s a very grim, dimly-lit area, surrounded by dense bush. The tent was well covered and dry,” Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.