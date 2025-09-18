NZME and other media organisations have opposed the injunction.
At today’s hearing, Justice Cull again suppressed the arguments heard in court, but allowed media to report that procedural matters were discussed and that the order would extend until further order of the court.
Linda Clark, who previously represented former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming in his own injunction case, is a partner at Dentons, specialising in public law, regulatory issues, media law and defamation.
Clark is a former journalist who left the profession in 2006 to study law.
Missing for four years
Phillips and his children first went missing in September 2021 for three weeks, and police launched an extensive search operation, including using a plane, helicopter and heat-detecting drones, after his Toyota Hilux was found on Kiritehere Beach.
Phillips returned home at the end of that month and revealed he and the children had been living in dense bush nearby.
Police charged him with causing wasteful deployment of personnel and resources and a court date of January 12, 2022, was set after delays caused by Covid restrictions.
But Phillips and his children disappeared again on December 12, 2021.
January 2022
Police issued an official warrant for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to appear for his court appearance at Te Kūiti District Court on January 12.
His ute was found by police near the end of the month on Mangatoa Rd near the Mangatoa track, but there was no sign of Phillips or his children.