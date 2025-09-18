Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Tom Phillips injunction: Key details still suppressed, media lawyers fight orders

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A gagging order remains in place keeping key details about the Tom Phillips case secret. Herald NOW speaks to a legal expert about injunction hearings.

Key details in the Tom Phillips case cannot be reported yet as media lawyers continue to fight for an injunction to be lifted.

The matter has returned to the High Court at Wellington this morning for parties to argue over whether an injunction should be in place.

It was initially

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save