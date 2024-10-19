“It’s being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator has been there, but has gone now.”

The fire destroyed a building on the former Queen Mary Hospital grounds in Hanmer Springs early this morning. Photo / Hanmer Springs Volunteer Fire Brigade via Facebook

Hanmer Springs Volunteer Fire Brigade crew members were supported by volunteer firefighters from Culverden and rural firefighters, a member of the Hanmer Springs brigade posted on Facebook after the fire.

“Thanks so much to everyone for your help as we are incredibly short of operational members at the moment and every pair of hands helps,” the post stated.

“Fortunately the building involved was not part of the QMH [Queen Mary Hospital] critical infrastructure, however it is a stark reminder to be vigilant as it could be worse next time. Please report anything you see as a possible fire immediately.”

The building involved hasn’t yet been identified.

As well as the original Queen Mary Hospital for Sick and Wounded Soldiers - known as the Soldiers’ Block and built in 1916 - the former hospital site is home to what was known as the Chisholm Ward for female patients and a former nurses’ home, according to Heritage New Zealand.

After World War I ended and soldiers had recovered from their war traumas, the hospital was developed into a specialist centre for the treatment of nervous disorders and neurasthenia, before it became a treatment centre for drug and alcohol dependency in the 1960s, Heritage New Zealand wrote on its website.

Last year, Hurunui District Council made the final purchase to fully own the site.

The council planned to strengthen the Soldiers’ Block and create a community centre, function space and Ngati Kuri meeting house, with work beginning in June this year.

Future plans included creating a museum to tell the wartime and medical stories of the building.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

