Suspicious fire breaks out at Anglican church in West Auckland

Three fire appliances are attending a suspicious fire at the Church of the Good Shepherd in West Auckland.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they received a call about the fire at Moire Rd in Massey at 2.25pm.
The fire is suspicious and the second one this week, according to a police officer at a cordon set up at Moire Rd.
In December last year, a fire seriously damaged the historic 141-year-old St Stephens Church in Ponsonby.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far away as Auckland's North Shore.
More details to come.