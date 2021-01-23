Suspicious fire breaks out at Anglican church in West Auckland

Fire fighters at the scene of a suspicious fire in West Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

Three fire appliances are attending a suspicious fire at the Church of the Good Shepherd in West Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they received a call about the fire at Moire Rd in Massey at 2.25pm.

The fire is suspicious and the second one this week, according to a police officer at a cordon set up at Moire Rd.

In December last year, a fire seriously damaged the historic 141-year-old St Stephens Church in Ponsonby.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far away as Auckland's North Shore.

More details to come.