Dunedin police have rustled a pair of suspected grave robbers who turned out to be building a BMX jump.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received calls from multiple members of the public advising that there were two men digging up graves in the Green Island Cemetery about 7pm yesterday.

Upon arrival at the cemetery, police located a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old with shovels, he said.

The pair were making BMX jumps out of the dirt and were given advice around choosing a more appropriate place to be digging, Snr Sgt Bond said.