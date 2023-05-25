Ellie Oram waived her right for automatic name suppression.

Survivors of a serial sex offender say they feel exhausted after the highest court in Aotearoa ruled it will hear the rapist’s argument to keep his name a secret.

This follows unsuccessful attempts to gain permanent name suppression in the lower courts, after he was sentenced to home detention and supervision upon pleading guilty to rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault charges last year.

Ellie Oram, one of three survivors who chose to waive their automatic suppression to speak publicly about the attacks, said the decision to hear the appeal hurts the most and has been the “hardest part” of the case.

“The system gives perpetrators way too much power. The fact our court date took two years after the attack to take place was already exhausting but then to have to go through a year after that of fighting to have his name released has been brutal.”

Oram said she believes because he has money he can fight to protect himself, whereas those without privilege do not get the same outcomes.

“The remorse he claims to have is being proven to be a lie over and over again. He doesn’t regret what he did - he wants to continue this torture.”

She also has concerns over his ability to interact with people who do not know his history.

“That leaves me feeling really sick. The whole purpose of stepping up against him was to take away as much opportunity to see more people fall victim to his horrific behaviours. The money spent on protecting his ego could be used to get him the help he actually needs.”

Oram believed the process was affecting their wellbeing.

Fellow survivor Mia Edmonds told the Herald it was exhausting to have this process dragged out once again.

“Justice delayed really is justice denied. I need to understand how our courts can justify allowing cases like this to become so protracted. It feels as if the court system is being used as a weapon against us rather than a system to redress the damage we have suffered.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees will have been spent by the perpetrator’s family and the Crown by the time this finally concludes,” she said.

Rosie Veldkamp (left) and Mia Edmonds spoke to the Herald's In the Loop podcast. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

She said the delays have translated into endless months of suffering and torture for the survivors.





“For someone who received a significant discount on their sentence for ‘remorse’, I am not seeing anything even remotely close to it being demonstrated here.”

Investigations into the man began after several women made sexual assault complaints to police after offending between 2017 and 2020 when he was aged 14 to 17.

He was charged with offences against five victims and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.