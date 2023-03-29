Survivors Rosie Veldkamp (left) and Mia Edmonds. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Survivors of a serial sex offender are angry they weren’t informed by authorities about the man breaching his home detention conditions until after the Herald made inquiries with the Department of Corrections.

The department has since apologised to the survivors for the distress caused and said its practices for notifying people will be immediately reviewed to ensure it is “keeping victims informed in a way that prevents further harm and trauma”.

The man, who was a teenager at the time of the attacks and pleaded guilty to charges against six victims, was sentenced to home detention and supervision last year.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court today over the breach and a court registrar confirmed to the Herald the man pleaded guilty and was convicted and discharged by Judge Kate Davenport.

Survivor Rosie Veldkamp told the Herald she learned of the situation after being sent a news article revealing the breach and she passed the story on to the other victims who also weren’t aware.

“We’re quite angry, to be honest, that we at least weren’t notified through the victims’ registrar and told a situation happened,” she said. “It’s terrifying.”

Mia Edmonds also said she was “terrified” at first because she lives near the man.

“I already had a bit of a lack of faith in the system before this, but this is just like next-level negligence. We are the people that should be being notified about this stuff.”

Edmonds, who said she was on the victim notification register, now questioned the point of being on it.

After the Herald’s inquiries, Corrections contacted the victims and notified them of the breach.

Corrections told the Herald it was limited in what information it can provide about the breach due to statutory obligations under the Privacy Act and the Official Information Act. However, the department did confirm it did not involve sexual offending or leaving the home detention address without approval.

In a statement, Corrections’ deputy national commissioner Brigid Kean said: “I acknowledge the immeasurable impact this person’s offending has had on survivors and their families, and I do not underestimate how distressing it would be for them to find out he had breached his home detention conditions through the media.”

Kean said Corrections is “committed to keeping survivors informed and treating them with compassion”.

“I am sincerely sorry for the distress caused by today’s court appearance.”

Under the Victims’ Rights Act 2002, Corrections is required to notify victims about a range of events, including when a person on home detention is absent from their home detention residence without approval, and when they are convicted for breaching conditions of their home detention sentence.

“The legislation does not require notification about a prosecution prior to a conviction,” Kean explained. “Our current practice has been to notify victims once the conviction has been confirmed by the courts.”

However, Kean said, in reviewing today’s case it was “clear to me this current practice needs to be looked at so we can ensure we are keeping victims informed in a way that prevents further harm and trauma”.

“Our current practice regarding the timing of notifications into breach action will be immediately reviewed to identify whether we can, under the legislation, notify a victim at the time a breach is laid (rather than post-conviction as outlined in the legislation).”

News of the breach comes just days before the filing deadline for submissions in the man’s Supreme Court appeal to keep his name suppressed.

The latest application follows unsuccessful attempts, which have been opposed by the Herald, at the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal, after he was sentenced on rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault charges last year.

Investigations into the man began after several women made sexual assault complaints to police after offending between 2017 and 2020.

He was arrested, charged and later pleaded guilty to all charges.

The offending occurred from 2017 to 2020, when he was aged 14 to 17.

Three of the victims, Veldkamp, Edmonds and Ellie Oram, attended his school at the time of the offending and earlier waived their right to statutory name suppression to speak publicly about what happened to them and protect other women.

Edmonds said the face of the “calculating predator” was forever burned into her mind.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.