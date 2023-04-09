A horror crash near Picton claimed the lives of seven family members on June 19 last year. Photo / George Heard

A horror crash near Picton claimed the lives of seven family members on June 19 last year. Photo / George Heard

The survivor of a horror crash that wiped out seven members of his family and left the only other survivor unable to walk is still traumatised more than eight months after the accident and desperate for answers about what caused the tragedy.

Pedro Clariman was asleep in the front seat of a rented Toyota Hiace van when it collided head-on with a truck near Picton on the morning of June 19.

Eight of his family were in the van with him. They were travelling home to Pukekohe from Dunedin after a length-of-the-country road trip to attend an aunt’s funeral in Gore. Only Clariman and his younger brother Luie survived.

Speaking to the Herald this month, Clariman said he was “lonely” and unhappy, but trying his best to rebuild his life.

“I’m not really doing okay. It still hurts. but we try to move on. It’s just too hard to do. I miss them a lot every day.”

It’s understood Clariman’s stepfather Paul Brown was behind the wheel and the van may have crossed the centre line after he drove through the night from Christchurch.

Brown and Clariman’s mother, Diseree, were among those killed, together with Clariman’s partner Amber and their six-month-old daughter Mika.

The collision, which left the van completely destroyed, was the most deadly incident on New Zealand roads since April 2019, when eight people died in a head-on crash near Taupō.

Police announced in August that no one would be charged in connection with the Picton accident. But Clariman says he is still waiting for authorities to complete their investigations and provide much-needed answers about what caused the crash and who was at fault.

“That’s the problem. I’ve been texting them, but they never give me any update and they don’t give me any reply, so I’m still waiting.”

Clariman said it was important for him and his remaining family to have clarity about the accident. He was trying to remain patient, but hoped police and coronial investigations would provide answers soon.

“I don’t want to interrupt their investigation. [Police] told me they would give me a call if they had any updates, but it feels like it’s been too long now and I still don’t have any update from them.”

Pedro Clariman, 27, lost seven members of his family in the crash. Photo / 1News

Clariman remembers waking up among the mangled wreckage and learning that his daughter was dead before passing out again.

Six weeks after the accident, having buried nearly his entire family, Clariman told the Herald he had lost not only his dreams, but also his “courage”.

While he still suffers some pain, his physical injuries have now mainly healed. But he continues to suffer the effects of a head injury and ongoing memory loss. He is receiving therapy for his brain injury and trauma associated with the crash.

Seven people died after a van crashed into a truck on State Highway 1 south of Picton on June 19, 2022. Photo / George Heard





Clariman said his brother Luie spent months in Auckland Hospital’s spinal unit, but had now been discharged and was living with a sister. Luie was still unable to walk, and it remained uncertain whether he would ever regain the use of his legs.

The family was buried together in a local cemetery in Pukekohe. Clariman visits them every week and tends to their graves.

(From left): Flordeliza Dolar, Divine Dolar, name withheld, Mika Clariman (baby), Diseree Brown, Paul Brown's mum, Paul Brown, Mark Lagud (front), Pedro Clariman (back) and Luie Lagud.

He is still unable to work at his old job with a building framing company, but hopes to return part-time in the near future.

He has support from a brother, uncle and cousins, some of whom travelled to New Zealand from the Philippines in the aftermath of the accident.

Clariman said the trucking firm involved in the accident had not made contact.

“I don’t hear anything. I’m not really happy. They could just say condolences to my family and ‘how are you doing now’, but I’ve heard nothing from them.”

Police told the Herald a serious crash investigation into the accident had been completed.

“The family was advised in late August 2022 that, following a police investigation, no charges would be filed in relation to the crash.”

Police said they advised Clariman in September that a coronial process was now underway. Coronial investigations can take several years to complete.

“This is still ongoing, and needs to run its course before any further determinations into the circumstances of the deaths could be made,” police said.