Survivor happy his efforts prompted compensation inquiry after 'cockroach' jailed for sexual abuse

Roger Allison has prompted a ministerial inquiry related to gaps in the law for compensating people who suffer from abuse and cannot work due to injuries such as PTSD. Photo / Supplied

Roger Allison has prompted a ministerial inquiry related to gaps in the law for compensating people who suffer from abuse and cannot work due to injuries such as PTSD. Photo / Supplied

An abuse survivor who confronted a sex offender in court and helped expose a gap in compensation law for victims says he's happy a Government minister is investigating his case.

Roger Allison left his job because of post-traumatic stress disorder. But after trouble getting compensation for lost earnings, his efforts prompted Minister for ACC Carmel Sepuloni to look into loopholes around compensation.

Allison said lifting his own name suppression and speaking out against serial predator Wayne Moonie had started the latest process of fighting for compensation.

"What I realised over the weekend was a real confirmation for me that having my name suppression lifted at the sentencing was absolutely the right thing to do," Allison said today.

"I'm now able to get some traction."

Child molester and 1980s paedophile ring member Moonie was jailed in July.

At a sentencing hearing, Auckland District Court heard Moonie moved from a drug-peddling child abuse ring to more recent offending on the dark web.

Allison in court said Moonie was a "cockroach" and the other abusers were an "evil, sick and totally vile group of scum".

Judge Nevin Dawson said some victims of Moonie were as young as 10.

Allison previously told the Herald one of the abusers, who is now dead, was linked to Dilworth School, where historical sex abuse has led to numerous arrests.

Allison said he made contact with ACC back in 2004 about the abuse he suffered as a 13-year-old.

Allison said one claim was lodged in 2004, about five days before he started a new job, so he couldn't receive compensation for lost earnings.

Minister for ACC Carmel Sepuloni has asked officials to investigate the scale of issues related to people who aren't "earners" when lodging claims related to abuse. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ACC determined Allison was not defined as an "earner" at the time of the injury, under the relevant part of the Accident Compensation Act.

Allison contacted his local MP, National's Simeon Brown, who asked the minister about gaps in the law for abuse survivors.

And after Herald enquiries, Sepuloni pledged to investigate the case and asked officials to look into the scale of the problem.

The law did help many people, Sepuloni said, but she acknowledged a loophole seemed to exist for some potential claimants who did not meet criteria for certain entitlements.

"While they do get ACC cover for counselling and other services, they aren't eligible to receive weekly compensation," she said on Friday.

Wayne Moonie was sentenced for multiple child abuse offences. Photo / John Weekes

Sepuloni said she had asked for advice on the issue and to see how many people might be disadvantaged under current legislation.

"Once I know the scale of the issue, I will make a decision on whether to direct MBIE to look at further policy options."

Allison said he hoped his efforts would hearten other abuse survivors facing challenges.

A friend of his is establishing a Givealittle page, because Allison has financial troubles after being unable to work for about two years.

"This is not just about me," Allison said today. "Hopefully change is going to start happening for other survivors."

Where to get help:

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass has encouraged Old Boys to contact the school if they need support, by emailing aaron@dilworth.school.nz

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.