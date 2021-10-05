Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Former vicar Ross Douglas Browne pleads guilty

Ross Douglas Browne, 73, previously denied sexual abuse charges before today's guilty pleas. Photo / Michael Craig

A former vicar arrested in Dilworth School sexual abuse investigations has pleaded guilty to 15 sexual abuse charges.

Ross Douglas Browne denied the charges for months. His admissions of guilt were made today, a year after he resigned as Anglican Vicar of Manurewa Parish.

Browne, 73, admitted offending against boys from 1987 to 2004. He also admitted to possessing objectionable material in 2020.

At the High Court in Auckland today, he was convicted of all 16 charges he admitted. Seven other charges were withdrawn.

Browne pleaded guilty to 13 indecent assault charges. The victims were boys, in most cases aged 12-16 at the time of the offending.

He also admitted a later 1980s charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Ross Douglas Browne was the vicar of St Luke's Church in Manurewa when police arrested him. Photo / Supplied

Another crime he pleaded guilty to was inducing or permitting a boy aged under 12 to do an indecent act in 1994.

Today's arraignment for Browne happened soon after the Herald revealed the Dilworth Trust Board was consulting on compensation for victims.

Browne is on bail and will be sentenced on December 2.

Browne was also involved in Scouts and amateur theatrical company the Auckland Gang Show.

In January, Browne denied 15 charges, most of which were allegations of indecent assault on a boy.

In June, he appeared on new charges including sexual violation, indecent assault and objectionable publication charges at Auckland District Court and no plea was entered.

A member of the public at the June hearing yelled out in court, referring to a complainant and telling Brown: "[He] is no longer your victim".

The police investigation, Operation Beverly, has resulted in multiple arrests and dozens of complainants emerging.

Some of the alleged offenders have died, including Rex Clarence McIntosh, who perished in May while awaiting trial.

Richard Charles Galloway died in November last year, aged 69, after earlier being diagnosed with cancer.

Where to get help:

Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass has encouraged Old Boys to contact the school if they need support, by emailing aaron@dilworth.school.nz

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.