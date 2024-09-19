She was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 10-year minimum sentence.

Rau Tongia, 33, was found dead in a Wellington home in December 2020. Shayde Carolyn Weston, Pania Ella Waaka, Louise Kelly Hume, and Breeze Hunt-Weston were on trial for his murder. Composite photo / NZME

Weston’s half-sister Breeze Hunt-Weston was also sentenced today.

During the trial, she was not found guilty of murder but was found guilty of accessory after the fact to murder for helping move the shotgun following Tongia’s death.

She was also found guilty of an additional charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for hitting Tongia on the head with a hammer in an altercation just hours before his death.

On the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm Hunt-Weston was sentenced to five and half years imprisonment.

Several members of both Tongia’s and the defendants’ families were in the courtroom during the sentencing.

Tongia’s aunt Takatai Tongia in her victim impact statement told the court the family had been waiting four years for justice.

She said Tongia was the second child his parents had lost.

Shayde Carolyn Weston has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo / Pool Picture via STUFF

She said he also had three children himself that were missing out on a life with him.

His former partner Faith told the court Tongia had been an active father and his death had destroyed the lives of many.

Rawinia Te Namu, who said she considered Tongia to be like a son, said his death had affected everything in her life from her job to her marriage.

Tongia’s cousin Stacey Tongia said his death had been devastating, while cousin Amanda Tongia said four years had been a long time for his whanau to suffer.

Following sentencing, many members of Tongia’s family yelled out his name as the defendants left the courtroom.

