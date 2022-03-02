Tukutahi King has been accused of murdering a 22-year-old Nelson man. Photo / NZ Police

Tukutahi King has been named as the man accused of murdering a Nelson 22-year-old.

An interim order suppressing his name lapsed at 4pm today.

King was yesterday remanded in custody following his arrest overnight on Monday. He made a brief appearance in the Nelson District Court yesterday, via an audio link, but entered no plea.

Tukutahi King has been accused of murdering a 22-year-old Nelson man. Photo / NZ Police

The 30-year-old joins two others charged in relation to the homicide who are also in custody. A man charged with aggravated burglary denied the charge when he appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday. Alan Norman entered a not guilty plea when he appeared via audiovisual link.

He did not seek name suppression and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court in Nelson on March 18.

Another man charged with being a party to murder also appeared on Monday. The 24-year-old has had his name and details suppressed, and was remanded in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court on March 18.

King was remanded to a High Court appearance on the same date.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said the investigation into Takimoana's death is ongoing.