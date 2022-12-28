Supervise your kids! Surf Lifesaving’s ‘urgent’ plea after 33 assists in one day

Surf Living Saving New Zealand chief executive Paul Dalton says the most dangerous situations for swimmers continue to come from rips, tides, waves and holes. Photo / Surf Lifesaving NZ

Surf Living Saving New Zealand chief executive Paul Dalton says the most dangerous situations for swimmers continue to come from rips, tides, waves and holes. Photo / Surf Lifesaving NZ

Thirty-three people at an Auckland beach were in need of assistance from lifeguards on Wednesday alone, prompting urgent safety calls from Surf Lifesaving NZ.

The retrievals, made at Bethells Beach included children - most of whom had lost their footing and were being swept away by strong currents.

Other beaches around the Northern Region also embarked on “time-consuming searches” for missing children, according to Surf Lifesaving, including at Waipū Cove and Ōrewa.

As a result, Surf Lifesaving chief executive, Matt Williams has issued an “urgent” plea to parents to closely supervise their kids both in the water and on the beach.

He said watching your kids from the shore “simply isn’t enough”.

Surf Lifesaving chief executive Matt Williams has issued an “urgent” plea to parents to closely supervise their kids both in the water and on the beach. Photo / Supplied

“Please don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions,” Williams said in a statement.

“They should be within an arm’s reach. Our tamariki are particularly susceptible to strong currents, and with all the water we have seen moving about they can quickly be swept away.”

Among Wednesday’s rescue efforts was an extensive search for a seven-year-old boy on Waipū Cove, who had gone for a run on the beach to warm up.

Police were en route when the child was eventually found, three kilometres down the beach.

Williams noted beaches are extremely dangerous with king tides and large swells, which are already stretching lifeguard services across the country.

“Always swim between the flags, and educate your children about the importance of swimming between the flags. It’s up to all of us to lead by example,” he said.

“It is all the more important for parents and caregivers to play their part.”

One person was in need of rescue on Wednesday, while three people were in need of major first aid in the Northern region.

Williams noted king tides and large swells are already stretching lifeguard services across the country. Photo / Alex Burton

Surf Lifesaving’s advice to stay safe while enjoying the summer spray