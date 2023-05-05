After eight years of court cases and appeals, the Supreme Court has today unanimously dismissed the appeals. Photo / 123rf

By Amy Williams of RNZ

Supermarket giants Foodstuffs and Woolworths New Zealand have lost a long-running legal battle to prevent Auckland Council imposing stricter sale times for alcohol.

The decision means that in Auckland, alcohol will no longer be sold past 9pm at off-licence stores such as supermarkets and bottle stores - two hours earlier than currently permitted.

It also allows the council to restrict new off-licences - including putting a temporary freeze on issuing new off-licences in some areas including the city centre.

In 2015, the council introduced a policy to limit alcohol sales but it was delayed by the court cases and appeals.

The Supreme Court today agreed that a restriction may be justified if there’s a reasonable likelihood that it will reduce alcohol-related harm.

An off-licence sale is defined as alcohol bought to consume elsewhere.

Auckland Council, Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ have been approached for comment.

- RNZ