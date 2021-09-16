Supermarket meat heist melee: Man accused of not wearing mask, chasing security guard with dog

Police said the melee took place at Pak'nSave Botany. Photo / Google Maps

Police have arrested a man accused of causing a melee at an Auckland supermarket that included not wearing a mask, shoplifting and chasing a security guard with his dog before turning aggression towards officers who were called to the scene.

The 24-year-old Howick man is expected to make his first appearance today at the Manukau District Court. He is charged with assaulting police, disorderly behaviour, shoplifting, threatening behaviour and failing to comply with a direction under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Police allege the man was confronted by a security guard at Pak'nSave Botany on Wednesday evening after trying to steal $35 worth of meat.

"The alleged offender had stolen some items and when confronted by a supermarket security staff member, the offender has then allegedly gotten his dog out of the car, and both he and his dog have the chased the victim around the store," a police spokesperson said. "The offender was allegedly not wearing mask."

When police arrived at the scene, the man assaulted a male officer and threatened to kill a female officer, authorities said.

Threatening to kill a police officer carries a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment, while assault of a police officer convictions are punishable by up to three years' prison. If convicted, the man could also face up to six months' imprisonment for refusing to wear a facemask in an essential business and three months' jail for behaving in a threatening manner, threatening to injure security guard and shoplifting.