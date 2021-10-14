Super Saturday: What you need to know in Wellington

Kapiti College student Ngapera Parata is a Covid-19 vaccination advocate, working on convincing her peers to get the jab. Video / Mark Mitchell

Mr Whippy vans, DJs and petrol vouchers are among the treats on offer for people getting vaccinated in the Wellington Region at Super Saturday events tomorrow.

As at last weekend, 86 per cent of the greater Wellington Region had received their first dose, with 56 per cent fully vaccinated.

Wellington City had the highest first dose vaccination coverage, at 92 per cent, while Lower Hutt and Porirua were both at 82 per cent, Upper Hutt at 81, and Kāpiti at 87.

With more than a dozen events planned, the Capital and surrounds are gearing up for a mammoth day of jabs, in line with the national Super Saturday push to drive up New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination rates.

Here's where you can get vaccinated Saturday.

Wellington

Wellington's Sky Stadium is operating a drive-through service from 9 – 4, offering a free lunch to everyone who gets the jab. It's also open until 5pm on Friday, and will reopen on Sunday.

A pop-up at Newtown School, operating from 10 - 4 is offering free petrol vouchers to people who get vaccinated on the day, as well as activities, music and a halal sausage sizzle.

At the Karori Mall Vaccination hub, from 9am – 6pm, there will be giveaways with 4 draws of $200 vouchers.

Mōrena Wellington! Beaut day to get down here and get vaccinated 💉



No need to book, just drive on in 🚗



Open today 9.30-5pm 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X5rjWK2gdO — Sky Stadium (@skystadium) October 14, 2021

Kāpiti

The Kāpiti Community vaccination event in Paraparaumu, operating from 9am – 4pm, promises a Mr Whippy van as well as foodtrucks and a DJ.

Lower Hutt

The Hutt Valley's own vaccination bus the "Delta Buster" will be blessed at Common Unity in Fairfield at 9am, before opening for vaccinations at 10.

Kokiri Marae Keriana Olsen Trust health and social services manager Teresea Olsen, who has been leading the kaupapa, said there were still around 700 or 800 people unvaccinated in the area.

"If Delta spread like it did overseas, the most vulnerable are my people, Māori, and Pacific, and that's the reason why I'm doing this. I want our people to survive

"I believe that each of us individually owe it to our families to be immunised and owe it to our mokopuna."

"I have over 20 mokopunas, and that's my way of saying that's my contribution to keeping you safe."

Currently 69 per cent of Māori in the region had their first dose, and 74 per cent of the Pacific population.

The Delta Buster will operate in the Hutt Valley until mid-December. Photo / Supplied

The bus is able to vaccinate around 20 people at once – with more able to be immunised outside if weather permits.

Olsen said the bus would be in operation until mid-December, hitting communities such as Taita, Stokes Valley and the Upper Hutt.

Also in Lower Hutt, the Community Vaccination Centre on High St is vaccinating from 9.30am - 4.30pm, offering everyone to spin-the-wheel for a chance at a prize.

The CoCo Community Pop-up in Naenae will also be open for vaccinations between 10am and 3pm, offering grocery vouchers and the chance to win an iPhone.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said he wanted the Hutt Valley to be "top of the charts" for vaccination rates in the country.

"We're really excited about Saturday and we're really keen to get the message out to as many people as possible who aren't vaccinated with their first, or even if they're ready for their second jab to get it done.

"If there is anyone out there who is a bit scared or unsure that's completely natural and normal – I'd encourage them to have conversations with their family and their friends about the vaccine.

"If we get those numbers up, we can start to reduce the restrictions that currently exist for all of us and we can enjoy Summer, which I know we're all wanting to do."

Porirua

Porirua's 'Do it for the East' event, located at the Cannon's Creek Cage, is focusing on Pacific youth.

Offering free gaming, barber cuts, food and craft stalls, the festival runs from 9 – 5.

Young resident Brenda Leasi, who is on the event's organising committee, said young people were over represented in the unvaccinated numbers.

"With the stats that came out for the groups that are low in vaccination, it's predominantly our age group – the 12 – 39," Leasi said.

Teams at work administrating vaccine at the Ora Toa Covid-19 drive through vaccination clinic In Porirua during Alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Just reflective of those numbers, if there was a community outbreak in our community I don't think the community would be able to look after itself in that capacity, we don't have the resources to.

"But if we tackle it early, rather than being the ambulance at the end of the cliff we can take that step to prevent at the prevention stage."

Also in Porirua, the Takapuwahia Marae will offer hangi and rongoa giveaways from 10am – 4pm.

Upper Hutt

In Upper Hutt, sausage sizzles and spot prizes are on offer for the newly vaccinated at the Heretaunga Christian Centre on 51 Lane St from 10 – 5.

And at Wirinaki Whare Taonga Vaccination Centre on Fergusson Drive, they're offering $2 coffees and free family passes to the Aquatic centre.