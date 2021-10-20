Super Saturday boosts Wellington region closer to 90% first dose, 68% fully vaccinated

Super Saturday has helped to boost vaccination numbers in the Wellington Region. Photo / Getty Images

Super Saturday has helped to boost vaccination numbers in the Wellington Region. Photo / Getty Images

A total of 13,561 shots on Super Saturday has inched the Wellington region closer to 90 per cent with a Covid-19 vaccination first dose.

In vaccination figures released by the Capital and Coast District Health board on Wednesday, 68 per cent of the eligible population in the Wellington region has been fully vaccinated.

This is a big jump from the last update on October 10, when 56 per cent was fully vaccinated.

Eighty-eight per cent have now had their first dose, up from 86 per cent at the last update.

Māori are at 50 per cent fully vaccinated, with 73 per cent having had one dose. On October 10, 69 per cent had had one dose.

‌

Fifty-eight per cent of the Pacific population is fully vaccinated, 78 per cent with their first dose. This has increased from 74 per cent on October 10.

Kapiti – where 1039 jabs were given on Saturday – has now reached 90 per cent first dose.

Seventy-three per cent of its eligible population is now fully vaccinated - the highest coverage in the Wellington region.

Data released by the Ministry of Health earlier this month showed areas of Lower Hutt and Porirua to be lagging behind in vaccination rates.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses for a photo during a visit to the Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Cannons Creek Cage in Porirua. Photo / Getty Images

A total of 1583 jabs were administered in Porirua on Saturday, and the suburb now sits at 85 per cent first dose, with 67 per cent fully vaccinated.

This is up from 82 per cent first dose on October 10.

On Saturday 2403 shots were given in Lower Hutt, and 1583 in Upper Hutt. The Hutt Valley is now at 87 per cent first dose, with 65 per cent fully vaccinated.

Wellington city has the highest one-dose coverage in the region, now with 94 per cent of its eligible population having had one jab, and 71 per cent fully vaccinated.