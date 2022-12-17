Christmas on the beach isn't out of the question yet. Photo / File

Christmas on the beach isn't out of the question yet. Photo / File

Rain is set to blanket the country again today as Kiwis face a wet week in the countdown to Christmas - although forecasters are optimistic settled weather could arrive in time for the big day.

The forecast comes as wet and muggy weather in the past week has dampened some Kiwis’ hopes of a sunny Christmas, but forecasters remain “optimistic” a shift is coming.

A high-system moving up the country should bring about an improvement in the dreary weather for many, Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

“As we get closer to Christmas settled weather is on the way … it should be improving in the middle part of next week and into Christmas,” Brandolino said.

“I’m most optimistic for the South Island, still optimistic for the upper North Island, just not quite as much.

“We are going to see some warmer temperatures return … next week it’s maybe going to turn a bit cooler mid-week but heading to Christmas Day it’ll be warming up.”

Metservice meteorologist Sonja Farmer said it was difficult to forecast Christmas Day more than a week out, but the high pressure around the shores of the country was likely to bring sunshine for some.

“The good news with that high pressure is it decreases the risk of widespread rain that’s currently around. But it doesn’t mean there won’t be any rain, it just means we won’t have the sort of thing we’ve got at the moment, which is days and days of constant [rain],” she said.

But Farmer warned Kiwis not to bank on a sunny Christmas Day.

“I wouldn’t set your plans in stone just yet.”

Areas most likely to get some sun included the west and south of the North Island, and the northern areas of Marlborough and Canterbury.

Meanwhile spots like Fiordland, East Cape and the Central Plateau might not be so lucky.

Brandolino said the recent spell of muggy weather wasn’t unexpected.

“We’ve been expecting an increase in humidity, especially for the North Island because of La Niña.

“As we continue through summer we’re going to see this east to northeast wind so that means places like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, maybe even eastern Northland, are going to be exposed to these winds and higher humidity.”

As for the coming summer months, Brandolino said Southland could expect more dry days than usual and warmer temperatures.

The North Island could expect some gloomy days but temperatures will likely remain warmer than average, especially at night.

Most of the country can expect the showers to continue today, with temperatures in the low 20s.

Auckland is due a high of 24C, Tauranga 23C, and Hamilton 24C.

Wellington and Christchurch should have highs of 18C, while Dunedin is forecast for 15C.



















