Emergency services leave the scene of a firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Video / Hamish Fletcher / Jay Dealr

Police are still hunting for a gunman who shot a man in his arm and leg at the weekend in West Auckland.

Police were alerted to the incident on Wattle Rd in the suburb of Sunnyvale about 1.20pm on Sunday. A man was seriously hurt after being shot in his arm and leg.

A police spokesperson said today the victim was still in hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

Police and ambulance respond to a firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

A neighbour told the Herald she was put into lockdown while police responded to the firearms incident next door to her property.

"I was home when it happened, the officers told me to stay in and only get out if it was an emergency. Nobody came to talk to me though.

"I think it's a boarding house, police are often called on to our street."

At the time, cordons were in place on Wattle Rd, but were taken down just before 3.45pm.

A scene guard remained in place at the address where the man was shot.

The police Eagle helicopter was flying overhead as the incident unfolded and cars were turned around from Wattle Rd.

Police continue the search for a gunman responsible for shooting a man in the arm and leg in Sunnyvale. Photo / Alex Burton

Police continue to encourage anyone with information to contact police by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

