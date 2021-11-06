Sunday weather: Fog shrouds Auckland, rain and thunder for parts of New Zealand

Fog over Auckland this morning. Photo / Alex Gilbert

Fog, showers, thunder and scattered rain are on the cards for parts of the country today - and it may not look any better during the week.

From Northland to Taranaki, including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and the central high country today, the weather will be fine apart from areas of morning cloud or fog.

MetService is predicting scattered showers this afternoon and evening, with possible thunderstorms and downpours from Waikato southwards.

In the Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa regions there will also be scattered rain which should clear in the afternoon from Napier southwards.

Whanganui to Wellington will experience areas of cloud or fog which should clear this afternoon leaving the rest of the day fine.

In the Nelson, Marlborough, Buller, Canterbury and Otago patches the weather will be fine - apart from areas of low cloud or fog morning and night, and a few showers inland this afternoon.

And in Westland, Fiordland, Southland it will be mainly fine, apart from low cloud or fog morning and night and patchy drizzle in some places.

The fog is yet to lift in Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport confirmed fog restrictions were still in place however no major flights had been disrupted.

While one regional flight had been delayed due to the fog main trunk flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected.

International flights are not affected.



"Passengers should check Auckland Airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz for the latest flight arrival and departure information," said a spokesperson.

A settled Sunday for Aotearoa but it does stay cloudy and wet (again) from Tairawhiti to Wairarapa. Much like ​yesterday, we expect afternoon thunderstorms to pop up for parts of the North Island interior and the upper South Island.

Details at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/jSxxLQQdaz — MetService (@MetService) November 6, 2021

MetService is forecasting rain for the early part of the new week.

On Monday there will be areas of cloud in the morning, then it will be mainly fine for most.

There will also be more scattered showers about inland areas during the afternoon to early evening, particularly for the central North Island.

Areas of cloud will still hang about on Tuesday morning, then it will be mainly fine for most.

However there will be more scattered showers about inland areas during the afternoon to early evening, particularly for the central North Island.

Things may not improve by Wednesday with areas of cloud predicted in the morning then fine breaks.

The South Island will remain cloudy and there will be isolated showers about inland areas during the afternoon to early evening.