Armed police block off roads in Māngere Bridge, police investigate three other firearm incidents. Video / Hayden Woodward / Supplied

A faulty sunbed has seemingly been ruled out as the cause of death of Kiwi Piata Tauwhare after the 30-year-old died while at a tanning salon in Wales.

Tauwhare, from Hokitika, was discovered dead at the Lextan tanning studio in Swansea, South Wales, on May 28.

Booked in for an 11-minute appointment, Tauwhare was reportedly in her designated room for more than two hours before her body was found after her mother-in-law came searching.

While her death is with the coroner, it is believed the cause of death was sudden arrhythmic death syndrome - when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest.

That theory has been further bolstered by confirmation from South Wales Police Detective Inspector Gareth Jones that the sunbed Tauwhare may have used prior to her death was not faulty.

"An independent examination of the sunbed by a specialist engineer has been undertaken," Jones said.

"The sunbed was found to be operating correctly with no malfunctions.

"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death."

Speaking from Swansea, Tauwhare's husband Ifan Jones said he was less concerned with examining the sunbed and wanted further investigation into whether staff were negligent.

Piata Tauwhare and Ifan Jones married last year and had planned to travel to New Zealand later this year. Photo / Supplied

On June 4, Jones questioned how his wife could have been left unmonitored for more than two hours given her 11-minute appointment time.

"How can that happen," he asked?

"The room where she was is literally bang in front of the reception desk, you cannot miss it."

While he accepts it might not have saved her life, Jones said Tauwhare could still be alive if staff had checked on her after the 11 minutes were up.

The Herald contacted the tanning studio company for a response to Jones' allegations.

A Lextan spokesperson confirmed a customer had died at the Fforestfach salon and said it was assisting a police investigation.

"We give our condolences to the deceased's family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff.

"We are co-operating with the investigation into this case by South Wales Police and any further inquiries should be made to them at this time."

The Herald has requested an interview with Lextan management and is awaiting a response.

South Wales Police has also been asked in what capacity Lextan staff were involved in its investigation.

Jones described Tauwhare as a very generous person and extremely proud of her Kiwi roots. Photo / Supplied

Tauwhare's remains had been set to be flown to New Zealand earlier this week.

This had been delayed due to a cancelled flight, but it was understood another flight was booked.

Jones, 23, said he planned to book his trip to New Zealand tomorrow.

Jones, who has not met Tauwhare's whānau, was glad to finally see them in person but regretted the circumstances.

"I'm excited to meet her family, just wish it was under different circumstances," he said.

Tauwhare, employed by mental health wellbeing service VitaMinds, had finished work at 1pm on May 28 ahead of her booked session at the tanning salon for 1.45pm.

Jones, a warehouse worker, had been texting Tauwhare throughout the day when she stopped responding.

As they regularly texted, Jones found her silence odd and proceeded to call her multiple times to no avail.

Knowing something was wrong, Jones called his mother to check their house and then the salon.

Tauwhare and Jones had met on a night out in Bristol, England, two years ago, while the Kiwi was travelling. Photo / Supplied

Salon staff initially showed Jones' mother to an empty room. Presuming Tauwhare had left, Jones' mother exited the salon, only to be called back in by staff who had found Tauwhare's room.

The door was locked, but looking underneath, Jones' mother could see Tauwhare's legs on the ground, having collapsed on the floor.

Jones said by that time, it had been more than two hours since Tauwhare's appointment began.

Arriving at the salon a short time later, Jones said one staffer appeared to be "panicked" and "frantic".

He suspected a miscommunication during a staff change-over had meant staff were unaware Tauwhare hadn't exited her room.

He acknowledged his wife's life may not have been saved even if staff had checked on her, but said it could have increased her chances of survival.

"Even if they were able to help within the first 5-10 minutes, I'm not saying they would have saved her life, but there's a chance."

Jones wasn't aware of any heart conditions Tauwhare had that might have contributed to her death.

He said losing his wife had been incredibly tough for him, his friends and family.

"I'm a mess, I'm just depressed and I don't know what to do with myself."

He referenced how much love and support he was being shown by Tauwhare's family and friends.

New Zealand woman Piata Tauwhare, 30 from Hokitika, was discovered dead at the Lextan tanning studio in Swansea, South Wales, in late May. Photo / Supplied

Tauwhare's family were understandably devastated, Jones said. Some friends had posted loving tributes on social media.

Tauwhare and Jones had met on a night out in Bristol, England, two years ago, while the Kiwi was travelling.

"She was amazing, I've never [met] anyone like that before," he said.

The pair married on September 1, last year. It was a small wedding, held in Swansea and witnessed only by his parents.

Tauwhare's trip to the tanning salon had been in preparation for a holiday to the Spanish island, Tennerife.

Having spent about three years away from New Zealand, Jones said they also planned to travel here in December - where he would have met his wife's family in person for the first time.

"She was so excited. I was as well, but I was so nervous," Jones said of meeting the family.

Tauwhare would often call home over FaceTime and had a strong group of friends around her.

Jones described her as a very generous person and extremely proud of her Kiwi roots.