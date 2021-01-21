Summer's back! Shipshape for weekend sailing and sizzling 30C temps

It's looking promising for sailing in the City of Sails this weekend with "noticeable" breezes blowing across the region both days.

But scorching temperatures are set to bathe eastern regions of both islands where it's set to hit 30C on Sunday in Napier and Gisborne, marking a glorious spell of sun-soaked weather for the week ahead as an Australian heatwave stretches across the Tasman.

With the upcoming third and fourth round robin for the Prada Cup scheduled for this weekend on the Waitemata Harbour, MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said moderate westerly to southwesterly winds were forecast for Auckland.

"It's a little bit breezy and that will continue on Sunday as well, with winds looking a little bit stronger than tomorrow," she said.

"I think those winds will be fairly noticeable for anyone watching the races across both days."

It was likely to get up as high as 32km/h, she said.

There was the prospect of showers tomorrow morning but conditions were expected to improve by the time racing started.

"In terms of any rain it's not looking too significant. We could see just a passing shower or two over the area," she said.

Similar weather was forecast for Sunday but with a touch more cloud. However, any showers were expected to come through after lunch.

"For the races or any spectators that's the time we can expect the passing showers," she said.

It was a very different story in the south with a wet weekend in store for the west of the South Island. A heavy rain watch had been issued for Westland and Buller Ranges to Fiordland tomorrow.

Makgabutlane said while the rest of the island would enjoy a mainly fine day, the centre of the country from Canterbury high country to Wairarapa would be buffeted by strong winds with central eastern regions under a strong wind watch.

The North Island western regions would see showers in the morning while eastern parts would enjoy beautiful weather.

Temperatures would be sitting in the mid-20s in eastern regions of both islands on Sunday with some parts even knocking on the door of 30C.

"If people do have any outdoor plans it shoud be fairly pleasant conditions," she said.

Long range forecasts show the east will enjoy a spell of stellar weather thanks to a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach 31 in Christchurch on Tuesday and a sweltering 34C in Hastings on Wednesday.