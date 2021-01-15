Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 11-17

New ZealandSummer Photo Competition: Week of January 11-1715 Jan, 2021 04:00 PMQuick ReadJordan, 4, cools off on a hot summer's day in the backyard with his water balloons. Photo / Joanna YoungNZ HeraldSend us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.Making a splash at the beach. Photo / Rob NortonLuca O'Dell, 3, takes up paddleboarding at Ruakākā. Photo / Emily O'DellBlake Skelton at Kuaotunu Beach. Photo / Joel BelshamBenjamin Brewer shows the best way to fish at Bryant's Bay, Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Nick BrewerCousins Piper and Kahu Cunningham in the laundry tub at Kawau Island. Photo / Tim CunninghamRiley Edlington, 5, and his haul caught at One Tree Point, Whangārei, with his grandpa Merv. Photo / Merv BettridgeJumping into a lake in Rotorua. Photo / Tyla JansenZac Wilson at Pauanui estuary. Photo / Brooke WilsonScott and his daughter Katie making the most of their camping holiday up north. Photo / Libby Middlebrook