New Zealand

Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 11-17

Jordan, 4, cools off on a hot summer's day in the backyard with his water balloons. Photo / Joanna Young

Send us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.

Making a splash at the beach. Photo / Rob Norton
Luca O'Dell, 3, takes up paddleboarding at Ruakākā. Photo / Emily O'Dell
Blake Skelton at Kuaotunu Beach. Photo / Joel Belsham
Benjamin Brewer shows the best way to fish at Bryant's Bay, Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Nick Brewer
Cousins Piper and Kahu Cunningham in the laundry tub at Kawau Island. Photo / Tim Cunningham
Riley Edlington, 5, and his haul caught at One Tree Point, Whangārei, with his grandpa Merv. Photo / Merv Bettridge
Jumping into a lake in Rotorua. Photo / Tyla Jansen
Zac Wilson at Pauanui estuary. Photo / Brooke Wilson
Scott and his daughter Katie making the most of their camping holiday up north. Photo / Libby Middlebrook
