Summer is ending but the good weather is sticking around

Kids cool off at Auckland's St Heliers Beach yesterday, amid warmth brought to most of the country this weekend by a large ridge of high pressure. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tomorrow is the last day of summer, but the temperatures will remain hot after the season ends.

In Auckland and Christchurch there will be a high of 25C today and tomorrow, and Wellington isn't looking too shabby either, with highs in the early 20s over the weekend.

Metservice said the country would wrap up summer with a moist final few days, making nights muggy and warm.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker told the Herald for most people, that moisture meant reasonable risk of showers in inland areas, particularly in the South Island.

"Overall, it's going to be low clouds, clearing in the morning, and fine afternoons, but the risk of some showers inland is what it's going to be for today and tomorrow."

Down south, Dunedin is looking at a warm weekend, sitting at a high of 21C on both days, and the sun is also shining on Queenstown, which is in for highs of 24C over the weekend.

Bakker said there were a couple more good days left for the North Island because of a ridge of high pressure that has been consistent for the past week and had been keeping away a lot of rain.

"That's gradually starting to break away and move off to the east and is letting more frontal systems come through so there has been some rain for the South Island."

He said there would be more rain on and off especially for the West Coast and there was "showery stuff" over Southland at the moment.

Nelson is in for its characteristic sunshine this weekend, with highs of 22C today and tomorrow, and Napier will have highs of 23C on both days.

Those hoping to lap up the final few days of summer in Tauranga are in for a treat, with 24C highs over the weekend.