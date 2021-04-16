Website of the Year

Suicide bereavement: Couple speak about their complicated grief after losing two sons to suicide

7 minutes to read
David and Heather Powell are speaking out on suicide bereavement following a tough experience themselves. Photo / George Novak

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

Advisory: This article mentions suicide and may be distressing to some readers.

"My God, it hurts."

These are the words Heather Powell reaches for when trying to describe a family tragedy so devastating it

