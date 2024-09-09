It’s a story of pain and loss, but also of resilience, hope and the power of connection. I was once afraid to share it, but over time I’ve come to harness the strength that they say lies in vulnerability.

I was born in Palmerston North in 1995, the youngest of five. From early on, I felt like a misfit — like a drifting comet, travelling the fringes of “normal”, always slightly out of sync with the world around me. It wasn’t out of defiance, I just felt different, as if I was on my own path.

My older brother, Ben, was the opposite. If I was a lone comet, he was a radiant star — a beacon of confidence and charisma. Ben was a rugby player, a protector, someone who stood up for others. He was everything to me — my hero, my guiding light. Ben made life look effortless.

But in 2006, when I was only 11, that light was snuffed out.

Ben tragically took his own life.

The loss left a black hole in my world, my family’s, and that of the countless others who loved him. Grief and confusion consumed me. I was too young to make sense of it, so I retreated into myself, into certain narratives, and into a numbness that I believed would protect me from the pain.

As I grew older, the shadows of my past followed me.

Moving to Wellington at 18 was supposed to be a fresh start, but the ghosts of my past came along. Time hadn’t healed me; my wounds were just buried more deeply. Eeventually, in 2014, I reached a breaking point.

During my first year at university, a misguided decision to end a relationship I cherished plunged me into a profound despair, leading me to attempt to take my own life.

I survived, but I was left in shock, unable to understand how I had reached such a dark place. I truly believed I was alone in this world.

James Sendall's brother, Ben (left), took his own life when James was 11. Photo / Supplied

It wasn’t until 2017, when I took a job as a resident assistant at a student hall, that my journey began to shift.

Supporting rangatahi who were like me — introverts, gamers, outsiders — helped me realise my scars didn’t signify brokenness, but rather my humanity. They were symbols of strength and survival.

In 2018, I moved to Auckland and eventually found my calling as a field officer with Mates in Construction. Here, with a little encouragement and a lot of support, I began to speak publicly about Ben.

This act of sharing was terrifying but liberating, and it marked a turning point in my life. For the first time, I felt I could be open about my struggles, allowing my story to become a source of strength and hope for others.

Working with Mates has transformed my life. I’ve had the privilege of training over 8000 construction workers in suicide awareness, sharing my story with the aim of helping others understand they’re never alone. That our scars aren’t marks of defeat, but symbols of survival. Each one tells a story of battles fought and won, even when it didn’t feel like winning at the time.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, I want to emphasise a crucial message: it’s not about identifying red flags or warning signs. It’s about recognising invitations for connection and understanding.

We all know that gut feeling of old mate doesn’t seem like they’re doing so well, something about them is “off”, maybe they’re battling a bit? Well, a simple gesture — a text, a kind word, a handshake, a hug — can be profound for someone who is struggling. These small but meaningful acts remind us we are seen and we are valued.

We’re not meant to navigate life’s challenges alone. Together, we can support one another through every high and low. Even in our darkest moments there is a spark of strength within us, sometimes it just needs to be ignited by the support of others.

So, on this day and every day, let’s embrace the invitation to reach out, to listen and to remind one another that we are never alone.

There is hope in connection and strength in unity. Together, we can illuminate the path forward and build a community where everyone feels supported and valued.