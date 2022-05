The sudden death is believed to have occurred on Taranaki St in Wellington. Photo / Google

Police are attending a sudden death in Wellington's central city.

Officers are currently at a business on Taranaki St in the CBD after receiving reports of a sudden death, a police spokeswoman said.

One witness said there had been ambulances and fire engines outside the Lodge in the City backpackers, and that the area was now "absolutely swarming" with police.

The death was reported to police at 12.40pm and there is no indication it is suspicious.