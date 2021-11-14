Successful half marathon event run in Kāpiti within level 2 restrictions

The start of the Kāpiti Half - Run the Coast, which took place on Sunday. Photo / David Haxton

A thick mist set the scene for an exciting event on Sunday as the coast was host to its first half marathon event: Kāpiti Half - Run the Coast.

Put on by local events business Barefoot Sport, the weather held out for the majority of the morning as hundreds of runners wound their way through the Waikanae Estuary and back along Manly St to finish at Maclean Park.

Around 700 runners attended with close to half of those coming from outside the Kāpiti district to participate.

"The event was great," said event director Bengy Barsanti.

"While we couldn't show everyone the stunning coast that we know, the light mist kept all the runners cool and made for perfect running conditions.

"We're really happy with how it went and how all the participants worked with us around our Covid-19 safety plan.

"A light mist kept everyone cool and we saw hundreds of happy, smiling faces throughout the day."

Run by locals with support from local businesses and groups, Bengy said the event could not have happened without support from volunteer groups such as the Waikanae Estuary Care Group who were marshals and manned aid stations on the course.

Bens Buns provided iced buns at the finish line and Dark Horse coffee were major sponsors along with the Kāpiti Coast District Council who not only provided support through its major events fund, but also provided volunteer support on the day.

"This support made it a real Kāpiti event and showcased Kāpiti to the rest of the country and people who attended from all over New Zealand.

"We had a number of people who couldn't come from Auckland and Hamilton, but had people from everywhere else attend.

"There's a lot of pride in the event and was great to put Kāpiti on the stage."