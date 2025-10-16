Advertisement
Students fuelled by social media and energy drinks are exhausted, disengaged, and withdrawn. They’re living in a parallel universe - Patrick Walsh

Opinion by
Patrick Walsh
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Patrick Walsh, headmaster at Sacred Heart College, Auckland

Schools are battling daily fallout from teen social media use, from bullying to exhaustion. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • A prohibition on social media for under 16s is proposed by some in New Zealand to help reduce harm and mental health issues.
  • Opponents to a social media ban for children have argued the practicality of enforcing it is unworkable.
  • In Australia several tech company platforms, including Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat, are among those on Australia’s social media ban for under-16s.

In recent months, some public commentators have reasoned that a prohibition on the use of social media by under-16s is unworkable.

They claim the law will be a blunt and ineffective tool. Others suggest that technical difficulties are insurmountable. There is also the suggestion that the use of

