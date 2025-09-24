WhatsApp, Twitch among sites that could face Australia under-16s social media ban

More than a dozen sites could be added to Australia’s social media ban for under-16s. Photo / 123rf

Tech companies including WhatsApp and Reddit as well as streaming giant Twitch and gaming firm Roblox could be among more than a dozen sites added to Australia’s social media ban for under-16s, the country’s regulator said today.

Platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube were already included in the ban – a world-first.

But the head of Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has written to 16 more companies to “self-assess” whether they fall under the ban’s remit.

The list also included Pinterest as well as Lego Play, streaming company Kick, and gaming platform Steam.

Companies will need to make a case if they believe their platform should be exempt from the ban, the national broadcaster ABC said.