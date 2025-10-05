Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Harmful digital marketing puts young people at risk, researchers say

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Documentary maker Nadia Maxwell says 'teens don't even need to search' for disturbing content being served on their social media feeds. Video / Herald NOW

Experts are warning the Government that “addictive platforms and harmful marketing” are putting young New Zealanders at risk.

And they are urging MPs to take account of the growing evidence of harm and strengthen protections.

Public Health Communication Centre researchers will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save