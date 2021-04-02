Student airlifted out of Hopkins Valley in Canterbury after suffering medical event on school tramping trip

A year 13 school student has been airlifted by rescue helicopter out of the Hopkins Valley in Canterbury after he suffered a medical event during a four day class hiking trip.
The male student was tonight airlifted from a tramping hut in Ruataniwha Conservation Park in the Mackenzie Basin after a personal locator beacon was activated at 7.30pm by a group of 30 students and four staff.
The school group was on the first day of a four-day tramping and rafting trip along Lake Ohau.
The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ tasked Helicopters Otago to airlift the student from Huxley Forks Hut where the group was to Dunedin Hospital.
However, as of 10.30pm tonight the students condition is not considered to be serious.
RCCNZ Senior Search and Rescue Officer Chris Henshaw said the group was well prepared and had made the right call.
"The college group did all the right things," Henshaw said.
"They had good emergency equipment, including a distress beacon, and had made a safety plan in advance. It was an excellent example of how being prepared pays off."