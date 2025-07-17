The woman says as well as enabling her to splurge on special coffee, the win represents financial security for her family.

Lower Hutt woman to splurge on coffee after $1 million Lotto jackpot

Lotto’s newest millionaire says she’s ditching instant coffee and splurging on barista-made brews after pocketing $1 million.

The Lower Hutt woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she received an email from Lotto saying she had won first division with a bonus ticket.

Lotto said the woman logged into her MyLotto account and watched the virtual draw play.

“It happened very quickly, and it was still early in the morning, so I wasn’t sure what I was seeing was correct.”

The woman asked a family member to double-check her ticket.