Lower Hutt woman to splurge on coffee after $1 million Lotto jackpot

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The woman says as well as enabling her to splurge on special coffee, the win represents financial security for her family.

Lotto’s newest millionaire says she’s ditching instant coffee and splurging on barista-made brews after pocketing $1 million.

The Lower Hutt woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she received an email from Lotto saying she had won first division with a bonus ticket.

