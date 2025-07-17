Slash and sediment polluted a stream in Waihī for over a year due to Seaview Logging Limited's actions. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

Slash and sediment polluted an important stream in Waihī for over a year – and despite six inspections and two abatement notices, a logging company refused to change its behaviour and continued to cause environmental damage.

Forestry company Seaview Logging Limited and company director Graeme Howard Savill, who carried out the harvest, were convicted and sentenced by Environment and District Court Judge Lauren Semple in the Huntly District Court in April on five charges of breaching National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry and fined $112,500.

After the conviction, the defendants appealed the sentence to the High Court, however, this week that appeal has been abandoned and RNZ can now report the original sentence.

The summary of facts showed that on October 6, 2022, Waikato Regional Council enforcement officers visited the 18ha plantation forestry block on Thorn Rd, Waihī to inspect the harvest operation.