The Westpac helicopter was needed after attempts at a land-based rescue were unsuccessful at Army Bay in Whangaparāoa. Photo / File

The Westpac helicopter was needed after attempts at a land-based rescue were unsuccessful at Army Bay in Whangaparāoa. Photo / File

A woman has been winched to safety after falling down a bank at Army Bay in Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally says crews were called to the scene at 8.30pm yesterday, after reports a 42-year-old woman had fallen while walking on the rocks.

He says five crews, including a line rescue team, responded in the hopes of making a land-based rescue.

But this wasn't possible and the woman was rescued by the Westpac helicopter at 10pm.