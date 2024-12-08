A boat is pounded by waves against rocks at Evans Bay in Wellington as fierce weather strikes the region. Photo / Craig Doolan

A boat is pounded by waves against rocks at Evans Bay in Wellington as fierce weather strikes the region. Photo / Craig Doolan

Strong winds are wreaking havoc in the capital, with gale force gusts blowing a boat off its moorings and onto rocks near Wellington Airport.

MetService predicts winds of up to 130km/h will batter exposed places overnight.

A Herald reader sent a photo of a smashed boat being pounded by waves against rocks at Evans Bay.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Taraura Range from 9pm Sunday to 9am tomorrow.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton from 9pm to 8am tomorrow.