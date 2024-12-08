Advertisement
Strong winds wreak havoc in Wellington, 130km/h gusts expected, boat wrecked

NZ Herald
A boat is pounded by waves against rocks at Evans Bay in Wellington as fierce weather strikes the region. Photo / Craig Doolan

Strong winds are wreaking havoc in the capital, with gale force gusts blowing a boat off its moorings and onto rocks near Wellington Airport.

MetService predicts winds of up to 130km/h will batter exposed places overnight.

A Herald reader sent a photo of a smashed boat being pounded by waves against rocks at Evans Bay.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Taraura Range from 9pm Sunday to 9am tomorrow.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton from 9pm to 8am tomorrow.

MetService warns that up to 110mm of rain could fall in the Tararua Range area.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are possible, making driving conditions difficult.

Severe northwest gale could gust up to 130km/h in exposed places.

”Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

”Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds. Drive cautiously.”

