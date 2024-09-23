Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Strong winds to batter central New Zealand, gusts may reach 120km/h, Civil Defence warnings issued

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Strong winds are forecast to lash regions at the bottom of the North Island and much of the South Island, with potentially damaging gusts expected to reach 120km/h.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning which will come into force from 8am until 5pm for Wairarapa, Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay. A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury high country tonight.

The forecaster is warning damage to trees, power lines and unsecured structures is possible and Civil Defence is urging people to tie down structures and brace for wind damage to trees and powerlines.

Forecaster Lewis Ferris said several gale west-to-northwest winds were forecast to gust up to 120 km/h.

“The winds would be a crosswind for most of the roads from... Wairarapa up to... Hawke’s Bay. That would make driving conditions more difficult if you have a trailer or are on a motorbike,” Ferris said.

“It does cover a lot of the higher ranges where people might be out and about. People who might be looking at going tramping, it wouldn’t be a great idea with the very strong crosswinds.”

The winds were expected to ease from the south during Tuesday afternoon.

Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence has warned locals to expect severe gale west to northwest winds gusting 120km/h in exposed places.

“Please note that gales should ease from the south during Tuesday afternoon,” it said on social media.

“Strong winds may cause damage to trees, power lines, and unsecured structures. Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds.

“Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, so drive with caution.”

A strong wind watch is forecast to come into place for the Canterbury high country for seven hours from 1am, while a watch is set to start for 12 hours from 5am for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.

Ferris said that as the front moved on to the North Island in the second half of Tuesday, it would weaken quite rapidly and the top of the North Island would experience “just a few showers as the front rolls by in basically the evening time”.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Milford Rd, the Crown Range Rd and the Lindis Pass tomorrow from early tomorrow morning.

Snow showers may affect all three roads, with between 1cm and 4cm could accumulate above 700m.

Save

