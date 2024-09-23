Strong winds are forecast to lash regions at the bottom of the North Island and much of the South Island, with potentially damaging gusts expected to reach 120km/h.
MetService has issued a strong wind warning which will come into force from 8am until 5pm for Wairarapa, Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay. A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury high country tonight.
The forecaster is warning damage to trees, power lines and unsecured structures is possible and Civil Defence is urging people to tie down structures and brace for wind damage to trees and powerlines.
Forecaster Lewis Ferris said several gale west-to-northwest winds were forecast to gust up to 120 km/h.
“The winds would be a crosswind for most of the roads from... Wairarapa up to... Hawke’s Bay. That would make driving conditions more difficult if you have a trailer or are on a motorbike,” Ferris said.