“It does cover a lot of the higher ranges where people might be out and about. People who might be looking at going tramping, it wouldn’t be a great idea with the very strong crosswinds.”

⚠ Severe Weather Update

💨 A trough of low pressure brings a risk of severe gales to southern and central Aotearoa New Zealand tomorrow. Strong Winds Watches and Warnings are in force 🟠🟡

👀 Keep up to date with our Severe Weather Warnings here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/2SH4nJX3Lf — MetService (@MetService) September 22, 2024

The winds were expected to ease from the south during Tuesday afternoon.

Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence has warned locals to expect severe gale west to northwest winds gusting 120km/h in exposed places.

“Please note that gales should ease from the south during Tuesday afternoon,” it said on social media.

“Strong winds may cause damage to trees, power lines, and unsecured structures. Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds.

“Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, so drive with caution.”

A strong wind watch is forecast to come into place for the Canterbury high country for seven hours from 1am, while a watch is set to start for 12 hours from 5am for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.

Ferris said that as the front moved on to the North Island in the second half of Tuesday, it would weaken quite rapidly and the top of the North Island would experience “just a few showers as the front rolls by in basically the evening time”.

👉 It will be another mixed bag of weather this week across NZ.



🌧️ Multiple fronts will bring more rain to the West Coast.



🌤️ Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week.



☔ A strong front will bring rain to the SI (Thu) & NI (Fri).



🤞 Next weekend may be mostly settled. pic.twitter.com/mWnEGeeuYJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Milford Rd, the Crown Range Rd and the Lindis Pass tomorrow from early tomorrow morning.

Snow showers may affect all three roads, with between 1cm and 4cm could accumulate above 700m.

