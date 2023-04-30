Strong wind gusts rip off roofs as a month’s worth of rain looms

MetService reports bad weather across upper-North Island. Photo / MetService

A tropically-charged storm has begun to dump downpours on Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, as the areas prepare themselves for a month’s worth of rain in just two days.

Strong wind gusts have ripped off roofs and grounded boats in the Far North already, with forecasters warning the worst may be yet to come.

Auckland Emergency Management has issued a warning Harbour Bridge may close if wind gusts worsen, and State Highway 1 at Dome Valley is already closed to southbound traffic due to a slip.

Auckland has been told to prepare for 26 hours of intense rain between now and tomorrow morning.

Last night, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the “nasty weather” would peak today and tomorrow.

A sneak peek ahead👀



While there’s lots going on today, keep an eye on the forecasts for later this week which could be a particularly wet one for some, especially the Bay of Plenty, Tasman and Westland regions



Head to https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for your forecast for this week pic.twitter.com/YwkAsT8vep — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2023

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) has told Aucklanders to “keep an eye on forecasts” and prepare for bad weather, while MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the nation’s biggest city.

Forecasters have warned of periods of heavy rain that “may approach warning criteria”.

State Highway 1 at Dome Valley was closed both ways due to a slip. It was later cleared enough for northbound traffic to pass through, however, all southbound traffic was being detoured, adding an extra 40 minutes to the journey.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) duty controller Rachel Kelleher said, given there may be some increasing wind gusts throughout the afternoon and tonight, it was important to take “extreme care” while driving.

Kelleher warned there may be restrictions to the Harbour Bridge if wind gusts “get up” and said it was “really important” for people to keep an eye out on the weather forecast.

“Not just for today and tomorrow, but also as we move throughout this week because it does look like we might have some further adverse weather coming through around Wednesday and Thursday with the potential of thunderstorms.”

Kelleher said people should have their phones charged up, torches handy, water bottles filled and a plan if you need need to leave your home.

“We are prepared to stand up civil defence shelters and civil defence centres if they are indeed needed and the locations of any of those sites will be made available throughout Auckland Emergency Management channels.”

Overnight in Auckland, the downpours are set to continue, with strong easterlies, gale about and north of Albany, gusting 100 km/h in exposed places.

There will be periods of heavy rain tomorrow, with easterly winds possibly approaching severe gales in exposed places.

Further north, the roof has been ripped off an historic building in Russell and a boat was being pumped out to stop it sinking as a big storm bears down on Northland the and rest of the upper North Island.

Heavy winds on Sunday afternoon ripped part of the roof off the Gables Restaurant in Russell. The Gables is New Zealand’s oldest operating restaurant, built from pit-sawn kauri in 1847.

Also in the Bay of Islands, Paihia volunteer firefighters rushed to help rescue a large catamaran that beached at Paihia in strong winds and torrential rain on Sunday.

Paihia volunteer firefighters helping to rescue a large catamaran that was beached at Paihia in strong winds and torrential rain on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

There were also reports of surface flooding in parts of the region, particularly in the Bay of Islands as high tide hit around 2.30pm. As well, a number of outages cut power to parts of the region, but most supplies have now been restored.

Meanwhile, the Coromandel Peninsula has already received an orange heavy rain warning, which states that the area should prepare for between 150 and 200 millimetres of rain from early today morning to late Monday, with peak rates of 15 to 25 millimetres per hour anticipated from Sunday evening.

These are some places with the highest rainfall accumulations today so far



While most of these are in Northland, this heavy rain continues southwards to the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty this afternoon, with lesser amounts expected for Auckland🌧🌧 pic.twitter.com/gEBdC5lIP0 — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2023

It could mean the region will get a typical April amount of rain in less than 48 hours.

The Bay of Plenty, especially regions west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, should also expect heavy downpours from Sunday evening through to Tuesday morning.

An orange heavy rain warning will come into force for Bay of Plenty, west of Kawerau and including Rotorua, at 2pm today and will remain in place until 2am Tuesday.

MetService is warning the area to expect up to 220mm of rain and peak rainfall amounts to reach 25mm/h.

There is also an orange heavy rain warning for Tasman northwest of Motueka from 3pm tomorrow through to 3pm Tuesday.

The wet and wild active front has been edging its way down the upper North Island and has forecasters warning of potential flooding and slips.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said rainfall so far has been widespread.

“We are still expecting that to continue for today,” she said.

“The other thing to keep in mind today is we are expecting quite strong winds as well.”

MetService said it’s been a windy 12 hours in Northland with Whangārei and Kaitaia recording 76km/h gusts.

Heavy rain is developing today and into tomorrow for parts of the North Island.



Our river modelling is showing that rivers will respond rapidly to this heavy rain.



The 2️⃣nd animation shows river level forecasts



🔵 & 🟣 indicate very unusually high river flows! pic.twitter.com/96JWg4I7lt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2023

Further north, Purerua has seen wind gust speeds around 87km/h and Kaikohe has seen speeds of 72km/h and 53mm of rainfall since midnight.

Overnight heavy downpours were recorded in Kaikohe, with 10mm of rain falling per hour.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), meanwhile, says the low will cause an “atmospheric river” that will stick around for the week, “waxing and waning in intensity as it funnels moisture” from the tropics to New Zealand.

There are fears of a repeat of the catastrophic Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods, which saw the city’s leadership, including Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, come under scrutiny for their response during the flooding’s first 12 hours, when much of the damage was done.

Seeing the increasingly bleak storm outlooks, Brown requested a top-level briefing with key emergency management staff on Friday.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and eastern Waikato near the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges.

It's been a windy 12 hrs in Northland💨💨



Some of the strongest winds so far:



🟨 Purerua 87km/h



🟨 Whangārei and Kaitaia 76km/h



🟨 Kaikohe 72km/h



Strong winds extend to northern Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula through the day as the low system sweeps southwards pic.twitter.com/Z2JjZV6U7w — MetService (@MetService) April 29, 2023

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised any drivers around the Coromandel Peninsula this morning to be cautious.

“Many locations on the Coromandel network are still compromised following this year’s storm events, and drivers need to be aware that heavy rain will increase the vulnerability,” said Waikato journey manager Liam Ryan.















