'Strong lines of inquiry' into Napier homicide as police remain unarmed

Police were called to Mersey St, Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / Doug Laing

Police on the streets of Napier are not armed today, because they believe the fatal stabbing of a man in Pandora yesterday is an "isolated incident".

After the Taradale gang fight in early 2020 and the drive-by shooting in Ahuriri a month ago, police were authorised to have temporary carriage of firearms for staff across Hawke's Bay - a decision reviewed daily.

A police spokeswoman said temporary carriage was not in place after the Mersey St homicide, and they were following "strong lines of inquiry" in their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Emergency services were called to no-exit industry hub Mersey St about 1.20pm on Monday after reports of a serious assault.

A police officer arrived to find the man and significant amounts of blood in the area near the premises occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club since a long-standing clubhouse between Battery Rd and Kenny Ave was sold about two years ago.

Police converged on the area and closed the only street access to Mersey St at the intersection with main thoroughfare Thames St.

This took place while the injured man was treated by St John Ambulance staff, before he was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

Police confirmed about 4.50pm a man had died and that a homicide inquiry was under way.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and transported the victim in a critical condition.

Police said in a statement the man was assaulted by two other people and had subsequently died.

"We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident," a police spokeswoman said, and door-to-door inquiries had been made at businesses throughout the area, including requests for CCTV images.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file Number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.