A severe magnitude 5.8 earthquake has rocked the North Island this morning. Photo / Geonet

A flurry of strong earthquakes have rocked the North Island this morning and Civil Defence is urging anyone who felt it long and strong to evacuate to higher ground.

The first quake, magnitude 5.8, hit at 10.16am and was centred at Porangahau in Hawke’s Bay, Geonet said the tremor was 24 km deep.

A second quake, magnitude 5.4, hit three minutes later in the same area at 17km deep. Both quakes have been regarded as severe.

At 10.21am a third quake hit in the same area measuring magnitude 3.9. The third tremor was at a shallower depth of 14 km and centred 10 km west of Porangahau.

The shakes have been felt widely across the lower North Island with people in Wellington reporting a rolling motion.

In Napier, office employees hid under desks as the quake rolled for roughly a minute.

About 50,000 people throughout the country have recorded feeling the four earthquakes, according to GeoNet.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence posted on Facebook: ”If you felt that as LONG or STRONG, GET GONE! A tsunami from the Hikurangi Subduction Zone could arrive within 15-50 minutes.

“If you felt that as LONG or STRONG, move IMMEDIATELY to higher ground or further inland, move on foot or by bike if possible.”

If the earthquake is felt for longer than a minute, or strong, hard to stand up, then get gone and immediately evacuate to high ground or inland.

Do not wait for official warnings, Civil Defence said.

That was a decent dizzy spell thanks to the earth moving in Napier right now, it keeps rolling #eqnz — Fiona Windle (@FiWindle) April 25, 2023

Well that was a mid morning wake up call. Wide awake now. Long , swirly and very shuddery. #eqnz #wellington #earthquake https://t.co/EaFGMZ9JUI — Aus Kiwi Dog (@auskiwidog) April 25, 2023

