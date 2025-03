New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A strong earthquake shook central New Zealand this morning.

The quake, which struck at 8.24am, was centred 10km south of Seddon and 9km deep.

The 4.8 magnitude shake was initially rated as moderate but has now been upgraded to strong.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Seddon this morning. Image / Geonet

“It felt quite wobbly, long and rolly,” said one Wellingtonian.