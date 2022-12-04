Strong earthquake hits Samoa

A strong earthquake has struck Samoa.

Initially registered as a magnitude 6.9, the quake has now been downgraded to a 6.7.

The US Geological Survey says it struck at a depth of 148 kilometres.

A tsunami advisory has been issued by the Samoa Meteorological Service.

The Samoa Meteorological Service is reporting the quake to be a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck at 8.24am local time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on available data there was no immediate tsunami threat from this quake.

However, an advisory had been issued for American Samoa.

Locals are taking to social media reporting the quake to be “very strong”.

“That was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt in Samoa,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

Another said: “That was a strong one - earthquake.”

While another person said that felt like a “major earthquake”.

The quake came about 25 minutes after a 5.5 magnitude quake south-east of Vanuatu and New Caledonia.






