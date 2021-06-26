Street blocked in Papatoetoe, South Auckland after three-vehicle crash

Witnesses have reported two people fled on foot, following a three-vehicle crash in Papatoetoe. Photo supplied / Jared McRobie

Witnesses have reported two people fled on foot, following a three-vehicle crash in Papatoetoe. Photo supplied / Jared McRobie

A witness has told the Herald of two people escaping on foot after a car rolled in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

Shirley Rd has now been blocked following a crash involving three vehicles, one of which has rolled.

One person involved in the crash has been transported to hospital in a serious condition, while another is still being extricated.

Police have told the Herald they are looking to locate the driver reported to have fled the scene following the crash.

Witnesses say police dogs have been released in search of the people on foot.

Fire and Emergency services have told the Herald the crash occurred at the intersection of Shirley Rd and Richardson Ave, an emergency route to Middlemore Hospital which has now been blocked.

More to come.