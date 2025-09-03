Advertisement
Strategy needed to capitalise on visitor growth – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Lakeland Queen is back on the water. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The Lakeland Queen has relaunched in Rotorua, signalling recovery after Covid-19 impacts.
  • Kaikōura’s sustainable tourism plan balances visitor growth with environmental protection.
  • International tourist spending rose 9.2% to $12.2 billion but remains below pre-Covid levels.

It must have been an awesome sight for proud Rotorua locals. The Lakeland Queen, a paddle boat/restaurant, slipping gracefully through the water.

Rotorua’s iconic tourist attraction had been in dry dock since October, 2021 when it was removed from Lake Rotorua, resulting in the loss of 15

Save