It will feature rock formations, cascading waterfalls and a cool 15C-18C operating environment. Co-founder Bruce Thomasen thinks the new addition will continue the business’s legacy of innovation and eco-tourism excellence.

“Our mission has always been to provide unique and immersive experiences that celebrate the beauty and magic of the forest environment,” Thomasen said.

“We have partnered with Expedition Earth duo Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite who have developed the bio-integrative designs and the eco-environment that allows glow worms to thrive.”

The experience will not only provide the spectacle but educate participants on the role glow worms play in the ecosystem.

Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua is adding a 70m eco cave featuring rock formations, cascading waterfalls, a refreshingly cool environment, and over 5000 glow-worms. Image / Artist's impression

For Redwoods, the new attraction presents a clear opportunity to reduce waiting times for its popular Nightlights walk lit by lanterns, often drawing a long line because of its popularity.

To capitalise on this, the glow worm attraction will be included in the Redwoods Nightlights experience and will be available as an optional combo for the Treewalk in the daytime.

The new development has been worked on for over five years while tourism numbers across the country have been under pressure during the Covid pandemic.

Thomasen said Thackwray and Richwhite had been responsible for helping research the science and technology behind a man-made environment for the glow worms to live in.

He confirmed that the glow worms would be sourced from local forests around Rotorua where they are at risk of losing their habitat because of clear-fell harvesting, offering a sustainable way to maintain the insect’s population.

“It was all about exploring opportunities of how do we make our experience even better. How do we make those visitors for Nightlights or Treewalk, maybe whilst you’re waiting for your turn, how do we integrate the queue into an experience and turn that into a positive?”

Local community thriving

Thomasen said visitor numbers to the Redwoods Treewalk business had bounced back strongly and were 16.5% above pre-Covid levels in the last financial year.

“Our business is continuing to grow.”

Rotorua itself was now hosting on average 4000 international visitors a day and 15,000 domestic visitors, he added.

“That is increasing, so the last stats I’ve got for the city’s arrivals for the last two months of this fiscal year, we’re up 15% year on year, so the city is growing.

“The spa, the wellness, lakes, forestry, lugeing ... all of those are unique selling points and Rotorua continues to be an anchor on those international arrivals and also a popular spot for domestics.”

He said domestic tourist numbers had risen significantly in recent years and, while the cost of living and the wider economic environment have had an impact, visitor numbers were still above pre-Covid levels.

Rotorua Treewalk director Bruce Thomasen says the business is benefiting from visitor levels above pre-Covid times. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Thomasen believes the new attraction will build on the Nightlights popularity and exceed that guest experience.

“I think we’re in a really great space around nature, so to come out and see these giants of trees, we’re so lucky with this amphitheatre we’ve been given with redwoods being so close to the downtown.”

The new Redwoods Glow worms attraction is set to open in September.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.