Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings Limited has released an Information Memorandum for the proposed development of a luxury five-star hotel.
An “invaluable” five-star hotel is planned for Rotorua’s lakefront, featuring a pool, rooftop bar and 197 guest rooms.
The luxury Noho Lakeside Hotel – which will be next to Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa on a nearly 11,000sq m property – is expected to create about 200 jobs once open.
While it is too early to know the timeframe for building and opening, landowner Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings has today released an information memorandum for the proposed development seeking investor, developer and operator interest.
Chairman David Tapsell said the release was a “significant milestone” for the project.
“There has been talk of a hotel for the Rotorua Lakefront for decades. A hotel has always been part of the Pukeroa vision for this area, and particularly as part of a high-quality spa and wellness tourism precinct on the shores of the lake.”
Based on the high-level concepts, about 200 new jobs would be created to operate the hotel, he said.
Tapsell said Noho was the only hotel that could be built at the lakefront.
“There are no other equivalent sites, so it is an incredibly exciting opportunity for investors – and an invaluable addition to Rotorua’s tourism sector.”
Tapsell said indicative design concepts had been developed and reflected the natural features of the surrounding environment – including the scalloped edges of the lakefront – while maintaining a tikanga Māori-based design framework at its heart.
The concepts included ground-floor hospitality, conference and function rooms, gym, pool, a rooftop bar and more.
Cultural and commercial assessments had also been done, he said.
Tapsell said it was “keeping an open mind” about how the physical development, final design and eventual hotel operation and management would look.
Initial concepts would evolve as investment and operational partners came on board, he said.
“Some elements are intrinsically linked and will be a priority, including our cultural narrative, retaining a view of the lake, and integration with Wai Ariki.”
He said Noho Lakeside Hotel and Wai Ariki would “cement Rotorua’s place on the global tourism map” while significantly boosting the local, regional and national economy.
“Together, we’re investing in our community and working hard to create a better Rotorua for all.”
‘A welcome addition’ to accommodation portfolio
RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the ongoing redevelopment of the lakefront was already adding “immense value” to the city’s tourism offering and announcing the next steps in a high-quality hotel marked another important milestone for the city’s growth.
Wilson said it was a “fitting addition” to the lakefront, alongside the spa.
“Rotorua’s tourism sector is continuing to bounce back from the challenges of recent years, and this hotel development is further evidence of the ongoing confidence in this sector, that will undoubtedly attract wider investment in our city.”
Wilson said Rotorua had seen an increase in domestic and international visitors in the past 12 months and providing a range of accommodation options was essential in supporting this growth.
“A new five-star hotel will be a welcome addition to Rotorua’s accommodation portfolio.”