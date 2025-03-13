An artist's impression of the interior lobby of Noho Lakeside Hotel.

Tapsell said the development and opening of Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa in 2023 – combined with the relocation and rebuild of QE Health – were the first steps in this long-term plan.

“We’re thrilled to start bringing the next phase to life.”

Tapsell said it was too soon to know the timeframe for building and opening but, based on previous experience, construction would create “significant” jobs.

Based on the high-level concepts, about 200 new jobs would be created to operate the hotel, he said.

An artist's impression of the main entry to the Noho Lakeside Hotel which has been planned for Rotorua's lakefront.

Tapsell said Noho was the only hotel that could be built at the lakefront.

“There are no other equivalent sites, so it is an incredibly exciting opportunity for investors – and an invaluable addition to Rotorua’s tourism sector.”

Tapsell said indicative design concepts had been developed and reflected the natural features of the surrounding environment – including the scalloped edges of the lakefront – while maintaining a tikanga Māori-based design framework at its heart.

The concepts included ground-floor hospitality, conference and function rooms, gym, pool, a rooftop bar and more.

Cultural and commercial assessments had also been done, he said.

The hotel will maintain a tikanga Māori-based design framework at its heart.

Tapsell said it was “keeping an open mind” about how the physical development, final design and eventual hotel operation and management would look.

Initial concepts would evolve as investment and operational partners came on board, he said.

“Some elements are intrinsically linked and will be a priority, including our cultural narrative, retaining a view of the lake, and integration with Wai Ariki.”

Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings Limited chairman David Tapsell and Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell.

He said Noho Lakeside Hotel and Wai Ariki would “cement Rotorua’s place on the global tourism map” while significantly boosting the local, regional and national economy.

Its location alongside Wai Ariki provided numerous synergies for cross-selling, luxury travel, incentive packages, as well as collaborative marketing, he said.

“We’re genuinely thrilled about this next phase of development and what it will deliver for Rotorua, the local economy and our Ngāti Whakaue whānau.”

‘Massive news’

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said it was “massive news” for the city, and she was excited about what would become an “iconic” Rotorua hotel.

“Our council invested significantly in a newly developed public lakefront and we’re grateful Pukeroa Oruawhata is creating such an important development opportunity on its own whenua.”

The mayor said the hotel was 'massive' news for the city.

She said Wai Ariki and the new QE Health were “world-class” facilities.

“Not only will this continue to position Rotorua as a top tourist destination, but it will also support our local economy and jobs.

“Together, we’re investing in our community and working hard to create a better Rotorua for all.”

‘A welcome addition’ to accommodation portfolio

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the ongoing redevelopment of the lakefront was already adding “immense value” to the city’s tourism offering and announcing the next steps in a high-quality hotel marked another important milestone for the city’s growth.

Wilson said it was a “fitting addition” to the lakefront, alongside the spa.

Noho Lakeside Hotel will feature a pool, rooftop bar and 197 guest rooms.

“Rotorua’s tourism sector is continuing to bounce back from the challenges of recent years, and this hotel development is further evidence of the ongoing confidence in this sector, that will undoubtedly attract wider investment in our city.”

Wilson said Rotorua had seen an increase in domestic and international visitors in the past 12 months and providing a range of accommodation options was essential in supporting this growth.

“A new five-star hotel will be a welcome addition to Rotorua’s accommodation portfolio.”

