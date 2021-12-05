Stranger strips to sneakers, jumps on car roof in Dunedin

A 73-year-old woman got a shock when a stranger stripped off and jumped on the roof of her car. Photo / NZH

A 73-year-old woman got a shock when a stranger stripped off and jumped on the roof of her car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Queen St in Dunedin at 8pm on Saturday.

The woman was parked, waiting for her grandson and his two friends, when an unknown 24-year-old man stripped down to his sneakers and ran up the bonnet of her car, jumping on the roof multiple times.

He damaged the vehicle before falling off and injuring his right leg.

Inquiries into locating the suspect were ongoing, and police asked that he hand himself in before police came to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also disappointed with the high number of drink drivers caught in the city over the weekend.

On Friday a 21-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 517mcg was caught in Dunedin during a checkpoint.

On Saturday, two people were caught during a checkpoint in Ravensbourne Rd between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The first, a 33-year-old woman, recorded 295mcg and was issued with an infringement notice. The second, a 51-year-old man, blew 522mcg and requested a blood sample be taken.

A checkpoint in Quarry Rd at 10pm caught three drink drivers.

A 41-year-old man had his licence suspended after he recorded 712mcg, his third or subsequent offence.

A 21-year-old man recorded 662mcg, and a 26-year-old man recorded 400mcg.

Police did not have far to go when they caught a 21-year-old woman in the Countdown car park next to the Dunedin Central police station at 2.30am on Sunday.

She recorded 1100mcg.

At 12.27am on Sunday a 44-year-old man recorded 368mcg after being stopped in Princes St, central Dunedin.

About an hour later, police were called to Blackhead Rd after a 65-year-old male driver crashed into a lamp post, causing it to split in two and power lines to come down.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 518mcg.

And finally, at 9.45am, a 28-year-old man was stopped in Dundas St, North Dunedin.

He recorded 444mcg.

Snr Sgt Bond said the number of drivers caught was disappointing.

"Police will be continuing to focus on this over the coming weeks by continuing with checkpoints and breath testing every driver stopped to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone over summer."

A checkpoint also caught out another motorist, but not for drink driving.

A 41-year-old man on a moped was stopped at a Dunedin checkpoint on Saturday, when a check revealed he was breaching his bail conditions.

He took off on foot, but was caught a short distance away.

In his possession were a set of scales, empty point bags and $960 in cash.

Further inquiries were being made in relation to suspected drug dealing, Snr Sgt Bond said.